Thunderstorms will continue to be in the forecast through at least the first week of June for parts of New Mexico. The threat for severe weather will also continue for parts of the state.

Strong to severe storms have once again developed Thursday afternoon across northern and eastern New Mexico. Hail and heavy rain have been the biggest threats so far today, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out through Thursday evening in the eastern half of the state. Storms will end after sunset tonight, but a couple isolated storms may linger into the very early morning hours on Thursday in northeast parts of the state.

Our active weather pattern will be sticking around as storm chances return to more of central and western New Mexico Friday afternoon. However, the highest threat for severe weather is going to still be out in the eastern half of the state, especially closer to the Texas state line in southeast New Mexico. Daily afternoon storm chances will continue into the weekend. Rain and thunderstorm chances will actually increase into Sunday and next week. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are likely by the middle of next week, bringing the potential for more severe weather to parts of the state.