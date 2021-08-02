Stormy weather across western New Mexico, rain shifts east by mid-week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It has been a rainy morning in Albuquerque. Skies will start to dry out this afternoon, with more isolated storms during the late afternoon and evening. Storms have started to pop up in all of the mountains across New Mexico and southern Colorado Moday afternoon.

Storms will grow and stay fairly stationary or move slowly, bringing a flash flood threat to the northern and western mountains. Stay away from burn scars, washes, and arroyos. Some storms will move southeast off the high terrain, moving into the valley and low elevations by the late afternoon and evening. Heavy downpours will be possible. A few showers will linger into tomorrow morning. Tomorrow the afternoon/evening storm chance will include the northeast highlands and east plains.