Monsoon moisture will push east Sunday bringing scattered showers and storms statewide. A backdoor cold front will arrive Monday, bringing more widespread rain potential and the best chance to see measurable rainfall across New Mexico. Slightly drier air and warmer temperatures will return mid to late next week.

There are a couple showers lingering across the state tonight, but much calmer than earlier this evening. Most activity will dissipate past midnight, but an isolated shower or storm across the Northern Mountains cannot be ruled out into early Sunday morning.

Sunday will see more scattered shower and thunderstorm activity along and east of the Central Mountain Chain. Severe storms are once again possible far northeast. Burn scar flash flooding remains a concern. But even more widespread heavy rain will arrive Monday along with a backdoor cold front.

Monday will see the most widespread shower and thunderstorm activity statewide. The backdoor front will also bring the cool temperatures that the state hasn’t felt since mid June. Drier and warmer air will infiltrate the state mid to late next week. However, daily chances for mountain storms across parts of the state will continue for the next 7 days.