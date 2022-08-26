NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is mostly dry, aside from some showers in southwest Colorado and the western high terrain of New Mexico. Rain is mostly light, however it will last through midday in southern Colorado. More storms will develop in the mountains during the afternoon, pushing eastward throughout the evening and overnight. Most of New Mexico will have the chance for storms, except far southern and southeast NM.

Flooding will be a high threat around the burn scars and under any heavy downpours. The Metro has the chance for storms from the early afternoon, through the late evening.