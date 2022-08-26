Heavy rain with scattered storms will continue through late Friday night. Drier air begins to return this weekend and bring in much drier weather into early next week.

Monsoon moisture and an upper level trough are bringing numerous storms and heavy rain across parts of west-central and northern New Mexico Friday. These storms may even continue overnight into early Saturday morning for parts of eastern New Mexico. However, by the afternoon, drier air will begin to move into the state and that will limit the chance for rain. A few scattered storms will still be possible, especially into southern New Mexico. Sunday will see even drier weather, with only a few spot showers into southern parts of the state and much warmer weather.

Hot and mostly dry weather will continue Monday for most, but a weak backdoor front will move into eastern New Mexico and could spark a couple showers and thunderstorms. After Monday, there is a lot of uncertainty in the forecast. Forecast models keep going back and forth between dry weather and scattered storm chances Tuesday through Thursday.