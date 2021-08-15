Stormy evening across the north

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We flipped our storm pattern completely around Sunday: the south was mainly dry while northern New Mexico received the scattered storms. The storms are currently in the Jemez Mountains and will continue sliding south through the evening.

They’ll make it into Albuquerque after 7 p.m., weakening some as they arrive. All storm activity shuts down by 10-11 p.m. as skies turn partly cloudy to mostly clear. But all this is fuel for Monday as those storms could produce some damage.

We’ll begin Monday with lots of sunshine. This will help destabilize the atmosphere and allow widespread storms to form statewide. Some of these storms Monday will be strong to borderline severe packing some strong wind gusts over 60 mph and small size hail. Temperatures will be closer to average before the storms arrive. But beyond Monday, drier air arrives for New Mexico. This will limit both the coverage and intensity of rain showers. Our highs climb back into the lower 90s for Albuquerque by mid to late this week.