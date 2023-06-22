NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Patchy fog and light, spotty rain showers are still impacting Union County midday. Fog should clear this afternoon, but skies will stay mostly cloudy today. The rest of the state is dry and mostly sunny. More storms will develop off of a dry line near the Sangre de Cristo Mountains by mid-afternoon, moving east towards Texas. Isolated storms will have potential to become severe, with damaging wind, large hail and tornadoes. There will also be isolated showers and storms around the northern mountains and southeast NM.

Winds will be breezier than Wednesday, picking up to around 30 to 35 mph this afternoon. Even gustier conditions are expected Friday, with around 45 mph gusts possible. Most of the state will be under high fire danger Friday. Temperatures will cool down in northeast New Mexico today, thanks to a backdoor cold front, but the rest of the state will stay scorching hot. Expect hot temperatures through the weekend, with lighter winds and drier skies.