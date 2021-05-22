Storms weakening overnight, but still in the forecast for Sunday

It’s been a busy day across the state weather wise. We’ve seen high winds in excess of 45-55 mph across the state whereas severe thunderstorms were common across the east. Strong damaging wind gusts with hail in excess of one inch were reported in several places, like Santa Fe. We’re still seeing some stronger across Eddy County. However, for the most part the atmosphere has lost its instability which was critical for severe weather earlier.

Much drier air is coming in from Arizona; this will turn off the storms except for the far east. We’ll still see very heavy rainfall there with localized 1-3″ amounts for Sunday evening. This will produce flash flooding in spots with some isolated hail as well closer to Texas.

Look for temperatures a little cooler on Sunday behind the cold front. Highs will be near 80 degrees for Albuquerque. We’ll begin warming up into next week with an overall drier pattern for most of New Mexico to close the month of May.