NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet and partly to mostly cloudy. There is dense fog in east-central New Mexico. It is the most dense in the central highlands, near Clines Corners to Las Vegas. Skies will stay cloudier Friday, with storms popping up in the mountains and east by midday. There will be another severe storm threat in southeast New Mexico. A few storms may produce large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes. There will be a chance for isolated showers and storms in the Metro area this afternoon and evening, with clearing through the night. Temperatures will stay cooler today.

Saturday will start with sunshine, and skies will stay dry and mostly sunny through the early afternoon. Clouds will increase by mid-afternoon, and showers and storms will move west to east across the state. There will be a chance for rain in the Metro again, and severe storms in eastern New Mexico. Sunday will be the same. Temperatures will warm up a few degrees for the weekend.