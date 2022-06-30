NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Isolated to scattered storms are expected across the western half of the state up to the Continental Divide on this Thursday afternoon, and continuing through the evening hours. Most of these storms will be slow moving, expected to form on mountaintops and upper elevations before pushing E/NE towards lower elevations.

By Friday, a lot more rainfall will surge into the state as high pressure moves east. This will allow for a lot better coverage of thunderstorms throughout the weekend ahead. Flash flooding remains a concern all weekend, especially over the fresh burn scars.

High pressure sitting near Texas and a low pressure system sitting off the Pacific Northwest will combine to bring significant monsoon moisture throughout the Fourth of July weekend ahead. An umbrella will most likely be necessary for any outdoor activities in the afternoon and evening.