Storms returning to parts of New Mexico Wednesday

Storms are returning to parts of western and central New Mexico through this evening.

An upper level trough to our north is drawing up moisture across eastern Arizona and western New Mexico this afternoon. This is producing isolated showers and thunderstorms across this area. Showers and storms will become more widespread into the late afternoon and early evening as the move to the northeast. The Albuquerque metro also has a chance for isolated storms through this evening. A few isolated showers will be possible along along and north of I-40 Thursday afternoon, but dry westerly air will be moving back into the state tomorrow.

Dry air will take hold of the state through Saturday, bringing another break from monsoon storm chances. High pressure will be building over Texas and Oklahoma by Sunday, setting up a classic monsoon flow into the state by the end of the weekend. Storm chances return Sunday and into early next week. The high will move over New Mexico and settle over the Four Corners by the middle of next week bringing warmer temperatures and keeping isolated storm chances in the forecast.