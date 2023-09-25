Afternoon storms will return to parts of New Mexico Tuesday. Warmer and drier weather will continue into the end of the week.

Temperatures continue to warm early this week across parts of New Mexico. Southeast New Mexico is actually cooler today thanks to some morning clouds and an increase in low-level moisture. Skies will remain clear overnight as low-level moisture will increase across the state.

The increase in low-level moisture will cause afternoon showers and thunderstorms to develop along and south of I-40. The highest chance for rain will be in south-central and southeast New Mexico. An isolated shower will also be possible as far north as Albuquerque and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Locally heavy rainfall, hail and strong winds will be the biggest threats with any strong to severe thunderstorms on Tuesday. Storms will move out of the state before midnight.

Drier air quickly returns Wednesday, keeping sunny skies around and warmer temperatures Wednesday afternoon. Near record-high temperatures will be possible on Thursday. Changes are on the way again beginning Friday as rain chances start to move back into the state. There is a lot of uncertainty about where the rain chances will set up beginning Friday, but they will continue through the weekend. What is more certain is that cooler weather is on the way starting this weekend, along with windier weather through the weekend.