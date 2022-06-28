NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After a lot of rain Monday and this past weekend, a drying trend will follow us into the midweek. Dry air has already started to invade the northern portions of the state, with a lot more sunshine and calmer conditions today. The exception will be higher elevations, especially across the Sangre de Cristo and Jemez Mountains, with spotty showers or storms possible into the early evening.

The highest chance for precipitation today will be across the southern half of the state. Storms are expected to begin popping up in the early afternoon and continuing through early evening, but the coverage of the rainfall will be significantly less than Monday. Any stronger storms that do form have the potential for flash flooding, with a flood watch in effect until late tonight across the south-central and southwestern parts of the state, including the Black Fire burn scar.

The four corners high is forecast to return, with drier air at the surface invading the entirety of New Mexico by tomorrow. Most of the state will see more sunshine and calmer conditions into the mid to late week. However, upper-level moisture will remain high towards the south, with the chance for isolated daily storms throughout most of the work week ahead.

Many locations broke their coldest daily high temperature record yesterday and Sunday, but now that drier air has returned, a warming trend is on the way as well. Temperatures are expected to warm significantly compared to the past few days, but still going to be 5-10 degrees below average for this time of year.