Scattered thunderstorms developed over the northern mountains this afternoon and are now pushing into the Rio Grande Valley this evening. Some areas in the southern Sangre de Cristo closer to Las Vegas received another 1-1.25″ of rain this afternoon. The good news is that heavy bands of rain quickly move southbound this evening. The showers are also moving into Torrance and Socorro counties and will taper off after sunset. Skies then will clear out as we begin the drying period. Temps will become rather chilly in the northern mountains with lows in the middle 30s for the Moreno Valley.

Sunday will start and end with clear skies as significantly drier air works in around a strong ridge of high pressure. Our monsoon pattern continues dwindling in this forecast. Not many changes as we head into Labor Day and beyond. High temps will heat up dramatically into the lower to middle 90s for the metro and the northwest corner of the state. Record heat will also be possible near Farmington through midweek. So temps will average 5-10° above average. Beyond this, we’ll slowly cool down as the ridge weakens. We’ll even begin seeing some clouds again with some PM storm chances for the mountains.