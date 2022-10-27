An upper level low pressure system will continue swirling over northern New Mexico this evening, pushing southeast overnight. It will continue to bring snowfall in higher elevations and rain showers spreading south and east throughout the overnight hours.

Cold air will continue to spread south and east as well into Friday. Isolated showers and cloud coverage will linger across far east New Mexico into early Friday morning. A stronger wind may linger over. Clearing skies from West to east will persist into Friday afternoon.

This weekend will have a lot more sunshine and calmer conditions. Warming temperatures will persist into the weekend as well, but high’s will still struggle to get back to normal for late October. These quieter and drier conditions will continue, perfect for Halloween on Monday!