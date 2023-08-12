Monsoon moisture will continue to stream across the state Sunday as high and low-pressure work together to bring scattered showers and storms. A backdoor cold front will arrive Monday, bringing more widespread rain potential and the best chance to see measurable rainfall statewide.

Strong storms continue to push across northeastern New Mexico this evening with a majority of the severe weather continuing to push into Texas and Oklahoma. Most activity will dissipate as the sun sets, potentially an isolated Northern Mountain shower overnight.

Sunday will see more scattered showers and thunderstorm activity along and east of the Central Mountain Chain. Severe storms are once again possible far northeast. Burn scar flash flooding remains a concern. Even more widespread, heavy rain will arrive Monday along with a backdoor cold front.

Monday will see the most widespread shower and thunderstorm activity statewide. The backdoor front will also bring the cool temperatures that the state hasn’t felt since mid-June. Drier and warmer air will infiltrate the state mid to late next week. However, daily chances for mountain storms across parts of the state will continue for the next seven days.