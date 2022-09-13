Scattered storms have developed across New Mexico Tuesday. Rain is possible in the metro this evening before beginning to dry out Wednesday.

Remnants of Hurricane Kay, combined with well-above average moisture in the atmosphere, is producing scattered showers and thunderstorms across New Mexico this afternoon. These storms are moving to the north-northeast at a pretty good clip, which helps to bring down the risk of flash flooding. Storms are possible in the Albuquerque metro between 5 and 7 pm. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible with any storms through late tonight, including the ones that move through the metro.

Some rain will linger through the overnight hours across south-central and northwestern New Mexico into southwest Colorado. Some snow will even be possible tonight in the San Juan Mountains north of Durango. However, drier air begins to move into the western half of New Mexico Wednesday as the better moisture will be in the eastern half of the state. This is where the best chance for storms will return Wednesday afternoon, while a few spotty showers will be possible along and west of the Rio Grande Valley.

Much drier weather will return statewide through the rest of the week, along with much warmer temperatures. This pattern will stick around through the weekend. A pattern change looks to be in store early next week with another surge of monsoon moisture that could bring heavy rain to parts of New Mexico.