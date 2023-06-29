Drier air will briefly push into much of New Mexico Friday. Storm chances return for parts of the state this weekend.

Scattered showers and storms once again developed Thursday afternoon. Storms today have been a little farther east than previous days, bringing storms to the eastern plains of New Mexico. A few showers ands storms may linger across northeast New Mexico overnight.

A westerly wind will bring in drier air to most of the state Friday. This will leave the main thunderstorm chance in northeast New Mexico, near the Colorado state line. However, beginning Friday night, a cold front will begin pushing south across eastern New Mexico, bumping up the moisture. Southeast winds will also increase the moisture in the eastern half of the state. An east canyon wind will kick up in the metro Saturday morning, bringing an increase in moisture into the Albuquerque metro. This will be short lived as westerly winds will push the moisture back eastward.

Afternoon storm chances will be possible for areas along and east of the central mountain chain every afternoon this weekend and through the middle of next week. Chances for rain are much lower for areas along and west of the Rio Grande Valley. Meanwhile, an area of high pressure will move back over the state by the Fourth of July, bringing hotter temperatures for the holiday.