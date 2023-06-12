NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Storms continue in northeast New Mexico Monday morning. A flash flood warning is in effect in Mora and Colfax county, over the eastern Sangre de Cristo Mountains and the I-25 corridor between Springer and Raton.

Storms are bringing heavy rain and lightning. Remember, “turn around, don’t drown”. Showers and storms will be possible through the day in this area. The rest of the state will stay dry, windy and warm. Gusty winds of 30 to 40 mph will whip across the state, and red flag warnings will be in effect this afternoon and evening in the Rio Grande Valley and central mountain chain. A warm up is expected Wednesday through the weekend.