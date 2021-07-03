Storms moving south of Albuquerque tonight

We’re seeing some storms from earlier this afternoon converge right over Albuquerque tonight. They’re putting on a good lightning show and giving us some locally heavy rain on the southwest side. We saw pretty storm good coverage all across New Mexico. These storms will continue moving south and weakening since they’ve now lost their daytime heating. But the very humid weather pattern continues into our 4th of July holiday. This means we can once again expect widespread showers and storms beginning in the northern mountains and pushing their way south through the evening for Sunday. So you may need an umbrella or make indoor plans this weekend.

Our temperatures continuing rising from Sunday through Tuesday as ABQ will top the lower 90s each day. Other areas across southern New Mexico will be in the low to mid 90s until a front moves through late day Tuesday. This will help slightly lower our rain chances as well as our temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday.