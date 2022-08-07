NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s been a tale of west vs. east today with scattered to widespread storms west and much drier air and hotter temps east. A rather persistent southeasterly breeze is keeping that part of the state dry for now. Storms are tracking into the ABQ metro area as well. Expect some locally heavy rainfall with this batch of storms. Areas further north picked up more rainfall with isolated burn scar flash flooding. Some changes are in store as we head into the week. A backdoor cold front will slowly slide into northeast NM overnight, keeping the showers alive. So conditions will be warm and muggy overnight. Monday will see widespread storms across northern NM with more mountain flooding. Temperatures will also trend cooler due to all the moisture and cloud cover. The RGV will pick up late afternoon/evening storms close to rush hour.

High temperatures will range into the middle to upper 80s for Albuquerque, lower 80s for Santa Fe, and middle 90s for Roswell. Temps will fall nearly 5° everywhere across northeast NM. Las Vegas will only be in the upper 70s with widespread storms in the area. The rain chances continue through midweek before drying out later in the week. High pressure will recenter itself near over the state, reducing the number of storms. The moisture will mostly be set up over extreme western NM into AZ. As we dry out, our temps will return back above average.