NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is mostly dry. Skies are partly cloudy for areas south of I-40, with a couple of sprinkles and light showers in Lea and Roosevelt counties. Clouds will start to clear in central New Mexico, including the Metro, throughout the morning. Many areas will stay drier today with afternoon sun. Storms will be possible in southeast NM, the Gila, western mountains and northern mountains.

The valley, Four Corners, and northeast highlands will stay drier and sunnier. Even drier air will take over the state on Tuesday, leaving everyone dry for the rest of the work week. Temperatures will rebound on Tuesday, thanks to westerly wind flow, and highs will be back to around and above average.