Storms in the southeast today shift north and west for Friday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Heavy rain from thunderstorms will be possible across southeastern New Mexico this afternoon, but storm chances will move north and west for Friday. The axis of tropical moisture from Wednesday has shifted into southeastern New Mexico this afternoon.

These storms will be capable of very heavy rainfall from the east slopes of the Sacramento Mountains to the Pecos River Valley. An upper-level wave will push that plume of moisture north and west for Friday, bringing back storm chances to areas along and south of I-40. Heavy rainfall will once again be possible in some isolated locations.

A weak backdoor cold front will bring in better moisture for Saturday in eastern and central New Mexico. This will continue to keep a good chance for storms around Saturday afternoon, especially into the eastern half of the state, the east slopes of the central mountains, and the high terrain. Our weather will begin to dry out starting Sunday as high pressure begins to build into the state through next week.