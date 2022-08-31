NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Spotty showers are moving westward through the southeast plains this morning. We still have good moisture in southern New Mexico, and we’ll see some of the showers last through the morning commute, with more storms in this part of the state during the afternoon and evening. Far north-central NM and the San Juan Mountains will see scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

These will move southwest off of the high terrain, moving into the Four Corners. The Metro and most of the I-40 corridor are going to be drier today. Temperatures will be near normal for central and northern NM, and below normal for southern NM.