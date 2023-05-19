More rain and storms will develop Friday afternoon. Heavy rain could lead to more areas of flash flooding. Storm chances continue through the weekend.

Rain stuck around parts of central New Mexico overnight, bringing the heaviest rainfall to the East Mountains. More storms will be developing Friday afternoon from western to central and northern New Mexico. These storms will move northeast into the evening. A couple strong thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon around southeast New Mexico. With each of these storms, heavy rain will be possible and that could lead to areas of flash flooding. The biggest risk of flash flooding will be over burn scar areas from the Jemez to the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and south to the Sacramento Mountains.

Friday’s storms will end late at night. It will be a drier Saturday morning, but more storms are expected Saturday afternoon. These storms could once again be capable of heavy rain. Rain and thunderstorm chances start diminishing beginning Sunday especially as drier air begins to move back into the state. By early next week, rain chances will be falling to zero as much warmer temperatures return.