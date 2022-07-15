NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers and storms are ending in northwest new Mexico and southwest Colorado this morning. We should be dry in those areas by the end of the morning commute. Skies will be mostly sunny for much of the state through the early afternoon. Clouds will increase from nearby storms this afternoon, but storm activity will be limited to the northern, western and central high terrain. The surface air will be drier in the valley and plains, which will cause most storms to dissipate as they move off of the mountains.

This weekend, southern New Mexico will stay very dry, and storms will be possible in northern New Mexico. Storms will develop in the northern and western high terrain each afternoon, moving south/southwest into the northeast highlands, Rio Grande Valley and parts of the Four Corners through the evening. Some heavy downpours will be possible in the mountains, with a chance for burn scar flooding Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will stay very hot throughout the weekend, thanks to nearby high pressure.