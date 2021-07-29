Storms expected for parts of central, western New Mexico Thursday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Several showers and thunderstorms have been moving across the Metro Thursday morning, headed west towards Mt. Taylor. The roads may be wet, and more storms may pop up, so stay out of the arroyos and washes this morning, and grab an umbrella to keep you dry through the morning commute.

These will come to an end by later this morning, and dry, mostly sunny skies are expected for the majority of the day. Isolated storms will pop up this afternoon and evening around the central mountain chain and Rio Grande Valley, and western New Mexico will see scattered storms. The Metro may see one or two isolated storms during the evening. Eastern New Mexico stays dry today. Temperatures will be near normal in the 80s and low to mid 90s.

Friday will be another dry day across the east, with more scattered storms in central and northwest New Mexico during the second half of the day. A backdoor cold front will move into the northeast highlands Saturday night, bringing more moisture into the state. Mountain storm activity will increase Saturday and Sunday.

A KRQE viewer sent this photo of lightning in New Mexico July 28, 2021.