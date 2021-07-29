Storms expected for parts of central, western New Mexico Thursday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Several showers and thunderstorms have been moving across the Metro Thursday morning, headed west towards Mt. Taylor. The roads may be wet, and more storms may pop up, so stay out of the arroyos and washes this morning, and grab an umbrella to keep you dry through the morning commute.
Forecast Continues Below
- COVID: New Mexico sees rise in COVID numbers, officials say
- Crime: Albuquerque couple who left daughter in bathtub in trouble again
- Investigation: State Rep. Stapleton under investigation for alleged racketeering, money laundering
- Sports: Olympic swimmer angry despite win, says hole in suit prevented world record
These will come to an end by later this morning, and dry, mostly sunny skies are expected for the majority of the day. Isolated storms will pop up this afternoon and evening around the central mountain chain and Rio Grande Valley, and western New Mexico will see scattered storms. The Metro may see one or two isolated storms during the evening. Eastern New Mexico stays dry today. Temperatures will be near normal in the 80s and low to mid 90s.
Friday will be another dry day across the east, with more scattered storms in central and northwest New Mexico during the second half of the day. A backdoor cold front will move into the northeast highlands Saturday night, bringing more moisture into the state. Mountain storm activity will increase Saturday and Sunday.
ReportIt@krqe.com
Terms: By sending photos/video by email to ReportIt@krqe.com, I give KRQE News 13 / Nexstar full ownership of the information, images, videos and any other files submitted in this web form. I also certify that I am over 13 years of age.