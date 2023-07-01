A couple of lingering showers and storms are sticking around across far southeastern New Mexico tonight, expected to continue dissipating overnight. A few clouds will stick around just east of the mountains early tomorrow morning as southwesterly surface winds draw more moisture west through the gaps of the Central Mountain Chain.

After around 12 PM Sunday afternoon, showers and storms will begin forming over the Central Mountain Chain and far southwest mountains. The line of storms will push slowly southeast into the later afternoon and evening hours, with hail and strong wind gusts possible. Far western and northwestern New Mexico will remain dry, mostly sunny, and hot. Most storms will push into Texas around sunset, with the slight chance for an isolated storm northeast overnight and into early Monday morning.

The biggest concern with the strong storms Sunday is burn scar flash flooding, mainly over the Hermit’s Peak Calf Canyon burn scar. Storms will persist across the east Monday, before a backdoor cold front increases coverage of showers and storms on Tuesday and into Wednesday. Whether or not the metro sees any rain is still a bit uncertain, but most of us will remain dry besides the potential for an isolated hit or miss storm in the Albuquerque area.

High pressure will approach the state from the west over the next couple days, centering itself over AZ/NM by mid next week. High pressure brings sinking air, which compresses the air and therefore heats it up. This will allow the hottest temperatures to build across western New Mexico with Farmington and maybe even Albuquerque potentially seeing the first 100° day of the year by next week.