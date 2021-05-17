Storms develop Monday afternoon; chance for severe weather in northeast, east

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning will be quiet for the morning commute, aside from some light rain showers/sprinkles in the Four Corners, and some patchy dense fog at Raton Pass along I-25. Showers will dissipate and the mid-late morning will be drier and sunnier. As the next big storm moves towards New Mexico, storms will develop this afternoon, and there will be a chance for severe weather in the northeast highlands and east plains.

Showers and storms will start popping up midday in the northern mountains, and isolated supercells will develop in the east plains along a dry line during the early afternoon. Supercells will move northeast, with potential for damaging wind, large hail, and even a chance for a tornado. As the storms move northeast, they will become more scattered, and the severe weather threat continues through the evening in the northeast highlands.

