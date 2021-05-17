Storms developing across northern and eastern New Mexico Monday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Severe weather affecting parts of New Mexico Monday.

Storms are already developing this afternoon across central and northern New Mexico as an upper-level storm system spins to the northwest. More storms will develop across northeast and east-central New Mexico into the afternoon, where there is a better chance for severe storms. Large hail and damaging winds are the biggest concerns, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Another round of afternoon storms is expected Tuesday across New Mexico, with the expectation of the southwestern part of the state. There is a much lower threat for severe weather Tuesday.

Another slow moving, and stronger, storm system approaches New Mexico late into the week and will move through over the weekend. This storm system looks like it will bring more widespread rain and storm chances through Sunday, with another threat of severe weather for some.

