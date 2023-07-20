Temperatures will finally start cooling down a little starting Friday as a cold front moves this. This could bring heavy rainfall over parts of northern New Mexico Friday.

Storms are tapering off tonight as a cold front will be pushing south and west overnight. It will bring some better moisture into the Rio Grande Valley by Friday morning. That will result in a slight drop in temperatures again across much of New Mexico Friday and a better chance for showers and storms. Heavy rainfall is likely across parts of northern New Mexico, which will likely cause burn scar flash flooding over some of the northern mountain burn scars. A strong east canyon wind is possible into the Albuquerque Metro Friday night as a result of thunderstorms in northeast New Mexico.

Even “cooler” weather is on the way Saturday. Temperatures will still be above average statewide though despite the cool down. It will be a close call, but some spots in the southern and southeastern New Mexico could see a pause on the stretch of triple-digit heat. Scattered showers and storms will develop again Saturday afternoon too.

Storms will mainly stay limited to the mountains Sunday as high pressure begins to build back in. This will start a warming trend that will bring back more dangerous heat by early next week. Daily chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms will continue, but remain hit or miss.