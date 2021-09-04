Storms continue weakening, pushing southeast overnight

The stronger storms and heavy rain continue weakening this evening while slowly moving southeast. What a day it was for Roswell! They had 96 degrees for an afternoon high temp and then 2-4″ of flooding rains later. Parts of the county are still under flash flood warnings overnight. Even parts of the ABQ metro area saw heavy rain producing localized flash flooding. Rain totals were close to 1″ on the west side. e have plenty of moisture in place across the whole state, minus the northwest, with our cold front draped over eastern NM. Sky conditions eventually turn mainly clear but still humid overnight.

By Sunday, the heaviest rain begins pushing south, leaving the north drier. This will be a pattern which will play out more next week. A strong ridge of high will build into Nevada and eventually northwest New Mexico early to mid next week. This dramatically shuts off rain chances and boosts our high temperatures 10 degrees above average. We’ll see wider swings in our daily temps with this dry air in place as well. A dry back door cold front arrives Tuesday across the northeast, cooling off our temperatures only a few clicks.