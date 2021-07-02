Storms in the mountains increase risk of flash flooding

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Heavy rain is coming down over I-40 from Santa Rosa to the eastern state line, which will cause low visibility and wet roads for the morning commute. The rest of the state is mostly dry aside from a couple of spotty showers. The monsoon stays strong today, with showers and storms popping up in the mountains by around noon. These will be nearly stationary in the Gila region and around the Sacramento Mountains, increasing the risk of flash flooding. A flash flood watch will be in effect from 12 p.m. through the evening in these areas. In northern New Mexico and southern Colorado, storms will move east/southeast. Storms will be possible in the Rio Grande Valley, including the Metro, throughout the late afternoon and evening.

This weekend will be warmer in central and western New Mexico with temperatures heating back into the upper 80s and 90s. There will be daily afternoon storms in the mountains, and the storms will move southeast into the lower terrain by the late afternoon and evenings. The Four Corners and the southeast plains will be the driest parts of the state.