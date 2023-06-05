Widespread rain and thunderstorm chances return Tuesday afternoon. Storms will be slow-moving causing a threat for flash flooding, especially over burn scar areas.

Scattered storms once again developed Monday across New Mexico. These storms have been dropping heavy rain over burn scar areas, prompting Flash Flood Warnings. They have also all been capable of small hail. Storms will likely move into the metro Monday evening before quieter weather returns overnight.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms will develop Tuesday afternoon. Storms will fire across the mountain peaks then slowly move into the lower elevations by late afternoon and evening. Storms will once again be slow movers, causing a threat for flash flooding. Highest threat will be over burn scar areas and eastern New Mexico where we have seen heavy rain over the last couple of weeks.

Another round of afternoon storms returns Wednesday afternoon, but southwest parts of the state will begin to dry out. Storms will be moving faster Wednesday afternoon as a couple could turn strong in eastern New Mexico. Southwesterly winds continue to draw in drier air into the state though, pushing rain chances farther northeast through the week. By Thursday, most areas will be dry, with the exception of far northern and northern eastern New Mexico. Warmer weather will also return with the drier air.