Storms appear in mountains as New Mexico sees drier conditions

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers and storms have already popped up in southeast New Mexico and the Sacramento Mountains. We will see more storm development in this area through the afternoon, with storms moving southwest, and dissipating by the evening. In the northern and western mountains, showers and storms will pop up by mid-afternoon, moving south/southwest during the late afternoon and evening. The Rio Grande Valley may see a couple of isolated showers or storms. We will see less rain than we did yesterday evening. The northeast highlands, east plains, and Four Corners will stay almost completely dry through tonight.

Tomorrow will be an even drier day, especially for eastern and southern New Mexico. Showers and storms will stay primarily in the northern and west mountains, moving southwest during the evening. A few storms will be possible in the Rio Grande Valley. Temperatures will be heating up through Saturday.