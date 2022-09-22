NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers are moving through the Four Corners again this morning, with a few isolated showers in the northern mountains and western NM. Rounds of rain will cross the Four Corners, northern mountains and west mountains again today.

A flash flood watch will remain in effect until tonight for northwest NM and southwest Colorado. Grab your rain gear! The Metro is dry, clear and mild this morning, but we will see a better chance for rain, around and after 4 PM.