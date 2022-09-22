NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers are moving through the Four Corners again this morning, with a few isolated showers in the northern mountains and western NM. Rounds of rain will cross the Four Corners, northern mountains and west mountains again today.
Forecast Continues Below
- New Mexico: National park entrance fees waived this Saturday
- Crime: Santa Cruz man sentenced to 10 months in prison for drug trafficking
- Albuquerque: Some local businesses feel left out of ABQ Passport that promotes the city
- Wildlife: Conservationists work diligently to save the Rio Grande Cutthroat trout
A flash flood watch will remain in effect until tonight for northwest NM and southwest Colorado. Grab your rain gear! The Metro is dry, clear and mild this morning, but we will see a better chance for rain, around and after 4 PM.