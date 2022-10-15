It was definitely the calm before the storm Saturday as temperatures soared into the upper 70s for the ABQ metro under mainly sunny skies. Highs even made it well into the 80s for southern and eastern NM. So it’s been a beautiful fall day all across the state. However, things will change quite a bit later tonight. Showers and storms are building into the southwest corner of NM already. These storms will better organize tonight before moving northwards towards the metro, thanks to another cut-off low pressure in Arizona. So we’ll see increasing moisture amounting to scattered storms overnight. Meanwhile, a sharp backdoor cold front will make its way through the other corner of the state packing very strong to potentially damaging wind gusts. The metro will see a canyon wind earlier Sunday morning through the afternoon where gusts could break 50-55 mph. So these gusts won’t be messing around; be sure to secure all holiday decorations.

Sunday will be a very different day compared to today. We’ll see widespread rain, wind, and well below average temperatures. Our highs will fall 15-20° below average both Sunday and Monday, where temps will struggle in the middle 50s for the Rio Grande Valley! Temps will be just cold enough for the mountain peaks to support snow showers.

Our winds eventually begin calming down later Sunday night with the heaviest rain falling over south central NM. Totals could top 1-1.50″ in several areas here closer to Roswell and Ruidoso. Widespread showers and weaker storms gradually end from west to east later Monday afternoon as we clear out. Much calmer, warmer weather arrives Tuesday.