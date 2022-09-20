NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers and thunderstorms are moving north through the lower Rio Grande Valley and western New Mexico this morning. This will continue through the morning commute. More storms will pop up in the high terrain this afternoon by 3 PM. Showers and storms will move north/northeast throughout the afternoon and evening.

The Metro will see a chance for some rain after around 5 PM. Most rain will fall in western New Mexico, with only isolated storms in the Sandia’s and northern mountains, and scattered storms in the Sacramento Mountains. A flood watch will be in effect for western NM and the Sacramento Mountains, where flash flooding, including burn scar flooding will be possible today. More flood watches will be issued for these areas tomorrow as well.