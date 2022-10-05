NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A low pressure system directly over New Mexico is keeping shower and rain coverage pretty widespread this Wednesday morning. Coverage and intensity of precipitation will only become heavier and more extensive across the state into this afternoon. The heaviest is expected along the Central Mountain Chain and across the eastern high plains as a backdoor cold front is forecast to push across the region this afternoon.

Flash flooding and even river flooding is possible with any of these stronger storms, especially over recent burn scars and low lying areas with already saturated soils. If you have any plans, grabbing an umbrella would be beneficial, as rain is possible on and off all day long.

Rain may continue overnight and into early tomorrow morning, before calmer air arrives late Thursday and into Friday. This will allow for a bit more isolated coverage of storms Friday and Saturday, but they are not expected to be dry days by any means. Drier conditions are expected by the late weekend and early next week, but the exact timing is still a little uncertain.