The best surge of monsoon moisture so far this year will bring storm chances through the middle of this week. Temperatures will also be slightly cooler thanks to the higher moisture.

Monsoon moisture is pushing northward into New Mexico today. This brought scattered showers and thunderstorms for areas along and west of the Continental Divide and down the central mountain chain. Temperatures are trending a degree or two cooler compared to this weekend thanks to the increase in moisture. A few showers are still sticking around tonight. While most of the rain will end overnight, a few isolated showers will be possible Tuesday morning around central New Mexico.

The best surge of monsoon moisture so far this year arrives Tuesday. This will bring scattered to widespread showers and storms across much of New Mexico Tuesday afternoon. These storms will be capable of heavy rainfall and could bring burn scar flash flooding, especially over burn scars in southern New Mexico. Again, high temperatures will be a degree or two cooler than Monday.

Scattered afternoon storms will return again Wednesday afternoon, but there will be less coverage than on Tuesday. High pressure will begin to build to our southwest, eventually cutting off the monsoon moisture by Friday as rain chances mainly stay across the southern mountains by Friday afternoon. With high pressure building nearby again, expect warmer temperatures b