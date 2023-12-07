Today was the calm before the storm for most of the state, with some clouds moving overhead as a storm system approaches New Mexico. Temperatures were near to record breaking statewide this afternoon. Gusty winds will stick around the Central Mountain Chain overnight and into early tomorrow morning.

Wind Advisories will be in effect all along and east of the Central Mountain Chain and southern parts of the Gila throughout the day Friday with westerly gusts up to 55 mph as a storm system arrives. This storm will be more of a wind maker, just bringing light snow to the Northern Mountains Friday. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than Thursday.

A backdoor front will arrive overnight Friday and into early Saturday morning, bringing more snow to the northeast portion of the state. The heaviest snow will be near the Colorado border, with the potential for some travel troubles early Saturday morning near Raton Pass. Low temperatures will be frigid across the state Saturday morning. Snow will push south and dissipate as it does with drier air arriving later Saturday and into Sunday. High temperatures Saturday will be 10-30° cooler than today.

Drier and warmer weather will arrive into Sunday and early next week. Temperatures will warm back up to seasonable into the early to middle parts of next week before another storm system arrives. Next week’s storm is still very uncertain, but it looks to bring more widespread moisture compared to this week’s storm. With many places across the state in extreme to exceptional drought, we will take any precipitation we can get, and luckily it looks like more is on the way mid to late next week. Stay tuned, as changed in the forecast are expected over the next couple days.