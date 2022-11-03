NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Big changes are on the way today, and it’s pretty apparent by looking at satellite/radar this afternoon. Unsettled weather is making its way across the northwestern part of the state and into southern Colorado. Rain and thunderstorms are seen in lower elevations, with snow in the San Juan Mountains.

This line of weather will continue to push across the state this afternoon and evening along a cold front, bringing a 10-25° temperature drop. Gusty, possibly damaging winds are expected as well, with gusts up to 60 mph and wind advisories in effect across the state through tonight or early tomorrow.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the southern San Juan, Jemez, and Sangre de Cristo Mountains through tomorrow, with up to 8-10″ possible in higher elevations. The San Juan Mountains in southern Colorado have a Winter Storm Warning and the potential to pick up 12-24″ total through tomorrow morning. Snow flurries are possible over the northeast highlands Friday afternoon before the system exits the state later Friday afternoon and evening. More sunshine and rebounding temperatures are forecast into the weekend.