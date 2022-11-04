NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The low pressure system and associated cold front is pushing across the state this morning. It brought gusty winds, rain, snow, and unseasonably cold temperatures yesterday. The chilly weather will continue through this afternoon, with rain and snow lingering across the Northern Mountains and northeast highlands through the late morning and early afternoon. Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect through Noon for the Jemez, Sangre de Cristo, and southern San Juan Mountains.

While the north will have to deal with lingering precipitation, the southeast will still be seeing gusty winds. Wind Advisories are in effect for the Lea, Eddy, and Chaves Counties from 10 AM – 7 PM with gusts up to 50 mph, and from Noon – 7 PM over the Sacramento Mountains and Central Highlands with gusts up to 55 mph.

Skies will clear by later this afternoon and evening, allowing for dry and calm but cold conditions on your Friday night. A freeze warning is in effect for Chaves county from 3 AM – 8 AM Saturday morning, as temperatures may get as low as 31°. Plenty more sunshine, warming temperatures, and dry air will return into the weekend.