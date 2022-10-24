The weather has really changed over the last 48 hours across New Mexico brought by the first significant fall storm system of the season. This system is expected to exit the state tonight, allowing for a lot more sunshine into your Tuesday. Northern and western areas have already begun to clear.

Plenty of sunshine and much quieter conditions are forecast stepping out Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will remain below average across much of the state, but warm a few degrees through mid week. The only part of the state expected to reach near 70 will be the across the south.

By Thursday, another storm system will be heading towards the state. This will again bring a significant cool down for much of New Mexico into the later parts of the work week. It will also bring scattered showers and snow across the northern areas, possibly bringing an isolated shower or two to Albuquerque by Thursday afternoon. More sunshine will return into the late week and weekend.