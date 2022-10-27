An upper level low pressure system will continue swirling over New Mexico, pushing southeast overnight. It will continue to bring snowfall in higher elevations and rain showers spreading south and east throughout the overnight hours. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and into Raton Pass through 6 AM Friday, where blowing dust and a bit of additional snowfall is possible.

Cold air will continue to spread south and east into Friday, keeping temperatures well below average across the state. Isolated showers and low cloud coverage will linger across far east New Mexico throughout the day Friday. Breezier winds are expected to start the day east, before calming down by the evening. Clearing skies from west to east throughout the day and into the weekend.

This weekend will have a lot more sunshine and calmer conditions. Slightly warming temperatures will persist into the weekend as well, but high’s will still struggle to get back to normal for late October. These quieter and drier conditions will continue, perfect for Halloween on Monday! Just be aware once the sun sets, you’ll want to grab a warm jacket for trick-or-treating.