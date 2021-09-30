Storm system continues its way through the state

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have arrested a homicide suspect wanted out of New York. The New York Police Department alerted police to be on the lookout for 31-year-old Haiyan Deng possibly driving a Honda CRV with Pennsylvania license plates.

NMSP says on September 22, an officer found a CRV with two flat tires on I-40 near Edgewood. The officer learned it was Deng and tried to arrest her but she resisted. That's when a good Samaritan and Torrance County deputies stepped in to help get her into custody.