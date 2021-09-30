Storm system continues its way through the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A slow-moving storm system will continue to move through the state Friday leading to showers and storms for the northeast and scattered showers in the Albuquerque metro. The state will also see snow overnight in the northern mountains. Skies will clear by Saturday, just in time for Balloon Fiesta.
