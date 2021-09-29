Storm system brings widespread rain late this week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A break between storm systems today, even though some isolated rain will be possible. Heavy rain will arrive Thursday and continue through Friday.

A few isolated showers and storms will continue Wednesday, mainly across parts of western and northern New Mexico. A closed-off upper-level low will dig south into Arizona Wednesday night, while at the same time a backdoor cold front will begin to move into northeastern New Mexico. The cold front will push south through Thursday, adding low-level moisture and the upper level low will move over the state on Thursday too. Both of these features will bring heavy to moderate rainfall across the state.

The heaviest rain is expected to be across parts of northern and northeastern New Mexico where lift from the upper level low and upslope flow along the east-facing slopes of the northern mountains will create heavy rain. Over half a foot of snow will be possible above 11,000′. Heavier rain shifts into northern and northeastern New Mexico on Friday as the storm system exits Friday night. Fog will be possible Saturday morning in some areas with the recent moisture. Temperatures will also be much cooler with this storm system.

A quick ridge of high pressure develops this weekend, bringing in drier air for the first weekend of Balloon Fiesta. Another storm system may arrive by the middle of next week bringing back rain chances.