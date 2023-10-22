We have seen abnormally warm conditions throughout the month of October so far, but some cooler temperatures along with rain chances return as we head into the middle of the week. We will have one more day of warm temperatures Monday with some spotty shower chances across the state.

A low pressure system will move into the area late Monday into Tuesday morning, bring the chance of rain back to the state. We also have the possibility of seeing some snowfall in elevations over 11,000 feet. Cloud coverage and cooler temperatures will stick with us through Wednesday with a brief rebound on Thursday before another cold front is expected to move through the state Friday or Saturday.