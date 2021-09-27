Storm system brings more showers and storms Monday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The southeast plains and Four Corners are seeing some showers Monday morning. These will be light but will last through the morning commute.

A storm system is crossing New Mexico, and it will bring more showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, with the most widespread storm activity in northwest New Mexico, and southwest Colorado. The metro may see some showers or thunderstorms by the evening, and southern New Mexico will see a few isolated showers or storms from the afternoon to evening.

More storms will be possible, especially in the northern mountains and south-central New Mexico on Tuesday. Wednesday will be a bit drier as the storm exits the state, and drier air arrives. Temperatures will stay near normal through mid-week, but a cold front Wednesday night will cool temperatures off big time for Thursday and Friday.

