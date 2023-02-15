NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another winter storm has arrived to New Mexico, with heavy snow across the western and central parts of the state early this morning. Now that we are heading into the afternoon hours, most precipitation will continue to clear from west to east. The exception will be in the Northern Mountains, with snow expected to continue on and off through tomorrow afternoon. The Albuquerque metro saw the heaviest blast of snow this morning, but a few flurries this afternoon cannot be ruled out.

While some light snow and rain will continue across the south, winds will be very strong with High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories in effect through this afternoon. Some locations may see gusts 70+ mph. Winds will calm tomorrow as high pressure builds to the northwest. High pressure will allow for a lot more sunshine Thursday afternoon as well. However, it will introduce northerly winds to the state, reinforcing the arctic airmass and keeping temperatures 15-25 below average tomorrow afternoon.

Friday is the first day of a warming trend that will continue through the weekend and into early next week. Temperatures will climb into the 40s Friday, near 50 Saturday, mid-50s Sunday, and upper 50s into early next week. Much calmer conditions will persist after today as well. A few clouds may move overhead this weekend, along with windy gusts Sunday and into Monday as another winter storm moves into the Desert Southwest.